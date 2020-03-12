Sen. Sherrod Brown closes D.C. office, staff working remotely

Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown announced Thursday that he is closing his Washington, D.C. office

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKBN) – Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown announced Thursday that he is closing his Washington, D.C. office to allow staff to work remotely.

Brown said he is making the adjustment in light of a staffer in another Senate office testing positive for COVID-19.

Brown said his staff will work remotely and that his office is following the recommendations of the CDC, D.C. Health Department and the Ohio Department of Health.

The Capitol building has been closed to outside visitors to protect them from the spread of the virus.

Constituents can still reach Brown’s office by phone at (202) 224-2315.