Sen. Portman demands more testing for prison in Columbiana County

ELKTON, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio Senator Rob Portman is becoming frustrated with the Federal Bureau of Prisons and its response to the COVID-19 outbreak at the facility in Columbiana County.

Portman complained to reporters Tuesday morning about what he said has been a slow response by the bureau in sending more testing equipment to FCI Elkton.

So far, nearly two dozen inmates there have been hospitalized and another 80 have been quarantined. Portman claimed the entire prison population and surrounding community are at risk.

“Testing — they need to know, even any asymptomatic people, who has it and who doesn’t in order to separate people because if they don’t do that, they’re going to continue to have a problem in any kind of congregate living situation.”

Portman said there also needs to be additional testing available for staff members so those who have been exposed can be isolated and those who have the virus can be treated.