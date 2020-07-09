Sen. Brown talks about what he says needs to happen for Ohio schools to reopen safely this fall

He said schools have lost money, but they need more money to put new safety standards in place

(WKBN) – In a conference call with reporters Thursday, U.S. Senator for Ohio Sherrod Brown talked about schools reopening, specifically addressing what needs to be done to make the environments safe for kids and teachers to return.

The Democrat said finances will be a big barrier for schools that want to restart in-person instruction. Brown said schools are experiencing hardships with state funding during this pandemic because state governments have lost revenue.

Schools have also lost revenue from taxpayers who were laid off or unemployed over the last few months.

“It’s going to take federal money to help the Youngstown, and the Warren, and the Girard, and the Austintown and the Niles schools to make sure those kids are safe when they get into school. We want them into school. We’ve got to find a way to do it,” Brown said.

He added costs for reopening schools have gone up because they’re going to need to put new safety standards for social distancing and increased sanitation in place.