See how the latest local COVID-19 numbers compare with statewide totals

(WKBN) – The trend is downward when it comes to new COVID-19 cases in Ohio, but the same cannot be said about the number of people dying.

There has been a big drop in new cases over the past four weeks in Ohio. On the week ending October 8, there were over 38,000 total new COVID-19 cases. Then that number fell by about 7,000, then by 6,000 and though the drop the past two weeks wasn’t as drastic, it’s still going down. In the past four weeks, the numbers are down almost 40 percent.

As far as the number of new COVID-19 deaths in Ohio, we’re not seeing the downward trend like we’re seeing in cases. They dropped a little between October 8 and 15 weeks, but then spiked again on the week of the 22nd, then fell back again this past week.

For hospitalizations, the numbers are trending about the same as cases, not quite as much but still headed downward. Four weeks ago, about 3,400 people were hospitalized with COVID-19. Since then, they’ve gradually fallen — about 3,100, 2,700 and this past week, 2,352. Over four weeks, that’s a drop of 31 percent.

We then take a look at the number of people getting at least one dose of the vaccine. Ohioans are not overwhelmingly participating. Statewide, 55 percent of the population has received at least one dose. In Pennsylvania, it’s 65 percent. Locally, Mahoning County is at 53 percent, Trumbull County is at 51 percent and Columbiana County is at 44 percent.

Next, we take a look at the trends in new cases and deaths locally to see how the numbers compare to the statewide ones.

Four weeks ago in Mahoning County, just over 1,000 new cases of COVID-19 were reported. On October 29, four weeks later, that number has been cut in half.

Trumbull County was also trending downward and still is, for the most part. Four weeks ago, there were 853 new cases, then it dropped to 468 — that’s down 45 percent. Then this past week, it was up to 491 — not a big jump, but a jump nonetheless.

In Columbiana County, the trend in new cases is down. From four weeks ago, there was a drop of 39 percent.

Mercer County, Pennsylvania is the only local county where the trend is not down. Four weeks ago, there were 314 new cases. Then it was up to 441, down to 311, then back up to 333. So, Mercer County is really holding steady — occasionally up and occasionally down.

For people dying of COVID-19 in all four counties combined, the trend is definitely up. For two weeks, the number was 38 and 37. Then in the past two weeks, it shot up to 51 and 53.

Throughout the pandemic, any decrease in the number of people dying has trailed any drops in cases. If that holds true, these numbers should be falling soon.