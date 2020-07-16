Second stimulus check? COVID-19 relief negotiations continue amid spike in cases

Two months after the House passed the HEROES Act, Democrats are still pressuring Republicans to take up the $3 trillion COVID relief package

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEXSTAR) – It’s been months since Congress passed a coronavirus relief package and as we’re seeing another spike in COVID cases, negotiations over a new package are heating up.

Two months after the House passed the HEROES Act, Democrats are still pressuring Republicans to take up the $3 trillion COVID relief package.

“How many times have we had to say, in the course of this pandemic, we are at a critical moment? We really are at an even more critical moment now,” said Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-California).

Speaker Pelosi said with cases spiking nationwide, Congress must fund more testing, support local and state governments, and infuse cash directly into Americans’ hands.

“There is an answer. There’s a plan, the resources are designated in an appropriate way,” Pelosi said.

But that plan has run into Republican opposition.

Speaker Pelosi said the baseline for negotiation should still be the HEROES Act, but some Republicans say another stimulus package may not be necessary.

“I’m not at all sure that we absolutely need one right now. The states can fill in the gap to a large extent,” said Representative Andy Harris (R-Maryland).

Maryland Republican Andy Harris said if there is another stimulus package, Republicans will push to reduce the amount Americans receive in unemployment bonuses.

“Not allowing anyone to collect more than 100% of what they’d earned,” Harris said.

In addition to reducing those benefits, Republicans say any deal must include liability protections for small businesses.

“Those are two key provisions,” said Representative Steve Womack (R-Arkansas).

Womack said Congress should start negotiations over and leave the HEROES Act behind.

“Not a good negotiating bill,” he said.

Pelosi said the House will cancel its August recess if a deal isn’t reached before then.