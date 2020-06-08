Second Harvest takes mobile pantry to Columbiana Co., passing out 45,000 pounds of food

Second Harvest Food Bank said that's enough to feed about 350 families

WELLSVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Second Harvest Food Bank is all about giving back to those in need. On Monday, it held a food distribution at Wellsville High School.

The COVID-19 pandemic has left many without work, making it difficult to sustain a comfortable living. Second Harvest, along with the National Guard, is helping people who are out of work and in need of food.

“Every one of these I do and I do quite a few of these a month,” said George Mager, Second Harvest coordinator. “The need is increasing at least 20%.”

The food bank provided enough food for around 350 families. Mager said that’s 45,000 pounds of food in just one day.

“We have a variety of vegetables, fruit, chicken and cookies. Each car is going to get roughly 100 pounds of food and that’s a lot.”

The people we talked to said they’re grateful for the food bank’s and troops’ help during this time.

“It’s a wonderful thing, what the troops are doing for people in our community, with coronavirus going on,” Tasha Tisvale said. “You can’t get that much help from other places the way they’re doing and I think it’s marvelous. It’s great.”

“We’re very grateful during this time of need,” Niki Dalrymple said. “We’re thankful that we have the opportunity, and grateful for the people to take the time to hand food out and help the people that really need it.”

Mager said they’re planning 10 more giveaways this month and about 20 in July. Second Harvest and the Help Network have provided a list of local food pantries.