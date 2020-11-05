Second Harvest anticipates supply chain challenges as virus cases climb

Anyone in need, could stop and pick up items like milk and produce

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Second Harvest Food Bank and members of the Army National Guard held a traveling food pantry Thursday at the Canfield Fairgrounds.

Anyone in need, could stop and pick up items like milk and produce.

For health safety reasons, drivers stayed in their cars and the food was loaded in their trunks.

As coronavirus continues spreading, organizers say supplies may be stretched thin.

“Quite frankly, anyone can be one paycheck away. Anyone can be laid off at any time. I know a lot of people who have been affected by that. If they’d start to do another shutdown, if they would start to slow down business or the supply chain, I think we are going to be busy this season, absolutely” said Tom Doyle, spokesperson for Second Harvest Food Bank.

The Second Harvest Food Bank announced they will be holding another drive-thru food pantry at 1 p.m. on Monday, November 9, also at the Canfield Fairgrounds.

