Second Harvest and National Guard to hold another food giveaway at Yankee Lake

The giveaway is scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 28

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Second Harvest Food Bank and the National Guard will be distributing food Thursday at Yankee Lake.

The traveling food pantry is designed to address the surge in need for food assistance from struggling families due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Those attending the event must have their trunks open and clear of belongings and all windows must be rolled up.

Recipients may not exit their vehicles.

The address for the food giveaway is 1800 State Route 7 NE, Brookfield, Ohio.