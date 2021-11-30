Second group of Ohio’s Vax-2-School winners to be announced

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The second 30 winners in Ohio’s Vax-2-School scholarship drawing are set to be announced online Tuesday at approximately 3:30 p.m.

Residents ages 5-25 who have at least started the COVID-19 vaccine are eligible to win one of five $100,000 or one of 150 $10,000 scholarships to any Ohio college, university, technical or trade school, or career program of their choice.

The state will continue announcing 30 $10,000 every day through Dec. 3 at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Twitter and Instagram at @ohiovax2school. The five grand prize winners will be announced during the lottery broadcast at 7:29 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 3.

Eligible residents can register online or by telephone by calling 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634). Anyone under the age of 18 must have a parent or guardian register for them.

Ohioans who registered before Sunday night at 11:59 p.m. are eligible for all of the prizes. For those who have not registered yet, there is one more opportunity to get signed up to be entered into the drawing for the five $100,000 grand prizes, and that deadline is Wednesday, Dec. 1, at 11:59 p.m.Sunday, Nov. 28, at 11:59 p.m. to be eligible for the second drawing of 75 $10,000 winners and the grand prize drawing.

The first batch of winners, announced Monday, are:

