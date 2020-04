The health district did report some new cases

TRUMBULL CO., Ohio (WKBN) – The Trumbull County Combined Health District released new numbers related to its COVID-19 patients Wednesday.

For the second day in a row, there were no more deaths in the county so the total is still eight.

The health district did report 19 new cases, for a total of 129. Fifty-four are males and 75 are females, ranging in age from 25 to 93. Sixty-five are hospitalized.

State leaders reported a total of 5,148 cases and 193 deaths in Ohio as of Wednesday.