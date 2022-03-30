(WHTM) — Since it was approved by the CDC and FDA, all Rite Aid locations in Pennsylvania will be gein administering a second booster of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines starting on Wednesday, March 30.

A release states that eligible customers can either schedule an appointment or by walking into their local Rite Aid. Other vaccines, such as the flu vaccine are also available in-store and can be scheduled using the same link as scheduling the COVID booster.

“Vaccination is critical in the continued fight against COVID-19, and as a proud partner in the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, Rite Aid is committed to doing our part to help keep our communities healthy,” said Karen Staniforth, Chief Pharmacy Officer at Rite Aid. “

“To date, Rite Aid has administered over 15 million COVID-19 vaccinations and encourages anyone who hasn’t received their primary vaccination series to do so, and to get their booster shots when eligible,” Staniforth added.

Individuals aged 50 and older and certain immunocompromised individuals aged 12 and older may receive a second booster at least four months after their first booster. Eligible adults who received a primary vaccine and booster dose of Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen COVID-19 vaccine at least four months ago may also receive a second booster dose using an mRNA vaccine.