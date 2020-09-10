Scarcity of key material squeezes medical mask manufacturing

In this undated photo provided by Outdoor Research in September 2020, a worker handles filter material for face masks in Seattle. A key challenge for N95 mask manufacturers racing to meet spiking demand is scarcity of meltblown textile. (Gerardo Villalobos/Outdoor Research via AP)

Mask makers say part of the problem is the Trump administration hasn't committed enough long-term resources to make the textile

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — White House officials say the United States has all the medical supplies needed to battle COVID-19, but health care workers, hospital officials and even the FDA say that’s not the case.

Shortfalls of medical N95 respirators — commonly referred to as N95 masks — and other protective gear started in March, when the pandemic hit New York.

The American Medical Association’s president, Dr. Susan Bailey, says the tremendous pressure on the supply chain continues today.

Mask makers say part of the problem is the Trump administration hasn’t committed enough long-term resources to making meltblown textile — the key ingredient in medical-grade masks.

More stories from WKBN.com: