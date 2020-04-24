Salvation Army asking for donations as it continues to help through pandemic

The nonprofit is still serving the community but it's had to make some changes

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Salvation Army is doing its part to help community members during the COVID-19 pandemic, but it’s had to take a different approach.

In most cases where the Salvation Army is called in to help, it brings in a lot of people and resources. With this pandemic, social distancing rules still apply.

“Right now, in some communities, the Salvation Army may be the only organization providing services to those in need,” said Northeast Territory Commissioner William Bamford. “Many other smaller nonprofits have closed down and are not able to provide service and, again, we are the ones that continue to serve.”

The Salvation Army is still asking for donations. You can donate through the organization’s website.