Salem woman’s great-grandson administers her vaccine thanks to help from VA

On April 10, David Panning was able to administer the vaccine to his great-grandmother, Elsie Dietz

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – A 100-year-old woman from Salem received the COVID-19 vaccine thanks to the United States Department of Veterans Affairs and her great-grandson-in-law.

Elsie Dietz lost her first husband during World War II.

The East Liverpool VA Clinic and Columbiana County Veteran Service Commission helped her find a vaccine dose. It was possible due to the Save Lives Act, which allows the VA to vaccinate spouses, caregivers and others.

Credit: VA

On April 10, her great-grandson-in-law, David Panning, who is a research pharmacist with the VA Northeast Ohio Healthcare System in Cleveland, was able to give her the vaccine.

“Dave did a good job. He’s a good boy,” Dietz said, according to a press release from the VA.

Dietz has gotten used to staying in during the pandemic. She is now looking forward to being able to have the entire family together again and baking her special peanut butter cookies.