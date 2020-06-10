Breaking News
Salem Rite Aid added to list of stores providing self-swab COVID-19 testing

Testing is free to anyone 18 and over

Credit: wera Rodsawang/Moment/Getty Images

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – The Rite Aid location in Salem is now providing self-swab COVID-19 testing.

The location on East State Street was added to the list of Ohio stores that are providing the rapid test, along with new locations in Cleveland, Defiance and Dayton.

Testing at those locations will begin Thursday, June 11.

A total of 21 news sites were announced across Ohio New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Virginia.

The Salem Rite Aid and a Rite Aid in Girard are the two locations in the Valley right now offering the tests.

You don’t have to have symptoms to get the test, but you do have to pre-register at www.riteaid.com.

Testing will be conducted Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Testing is free to anyone 18 and over. Identification is required.

The testing is being offered through a partnership with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

COVID-19 testing is available at no cost for anyone 18 years of age or older, according to Rite Aid.

