Salem Regional vaccine clinic full, no appointments accepted

More vaccination clinics will be planned in the coming weeks as the taskforce launches a phased approach for the vaccine roll-out

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – No more appointments are being accepted for Salem Regional Medical Center (SRMC)’s Vaccine Clinic on Thursday, January 28, the health system announced Friday.

The vaccine clinic’s schedule is full and at maximum capacity, based on the supply of 100 vaccines expected to arrive next week from the Ohio Department of Health.

The vaccine is prioritized for seniors who are 80 years old or older and already have an appointment.

Salem Regional Medical Center is part of the Columbiana County Vaccine Taskforce, which is providing several locations where eligible seniors can receive the vaccine.

More vaccination clinics will be planned in the coming weeks as the taskforce launches a phased approach for the vaccine roll-out in alignment with Ohio’s priority groups, who are at the highest risk of exposure.