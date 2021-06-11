Salem Regional offers free COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Columbiana

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Salem Regional Medical Center announced on Friday that it will offer a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Columbiana on Wednesday, June 16.
The clinic will administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Columbiana Family Care Center at Firestone Farms TownCenter.
Appointments must be made in advance on Salem Regional’s website under the schedule request form, or by calling Salem Regional’s vaccine registration line at 330-332-7511.
Vaccine recipients must be 18 or older and will be asked to show a government-issued ID upon arrival. Walk-ins will not be accepted.