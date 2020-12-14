Salem Regional Medical Center releases statement regarding COVID-19 vaccine

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – Salem Regional Medical Center released a statement Monday in regards to whether or not SRMC will be receiving the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

President and CEO Anita Hackstedde, M.D., released the following statement:

Salem Regional Medical Center has not been officially notified as to when a shipment of the vaccine will arrive onsite. However, we have received communication from our county Health Department that they may be receiving the vaccine as early as next week. We will implement our plan of vaccine distribution to our staff based on when the vaccine arrives and the actual quantity that we receive. SRMC plans to offer this first round of the vaccine to our frontline workers, who are directly caring for Covid-19 patients. Our end goal is to safely distribute the initial vaccine supply to those who need it the most, as soon as it becomes available.