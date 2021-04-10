Salem Regional Medical Center holding COVID-19 vaccine clinic

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – Salem Regional Medical Center is holding a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Wednesday, April 14.

The clinic, which begins at 8 a.m., is by appointment only. The Moderna vaccine will be given to those who have registered and who are 18 and older.

To register, call 330-332-7511. In order to be eligible to receive an appointment, callers must provide their name, phone number and birthdate.

Vaccine appointments can also be requested online for the April 14 clinic or future clinics by accessing SRMC’s website. Users must complete the COVID-19 Vaccine Schedule Request form and click “submit request.”

Those eligible to receive a vaccine will be called back to schedule an appointment, as long as there are still available openings. Once the vaccine appointments are filled, no more requests will be accepted for the vaccine clinic on April 14, and no walk-in vaccinations will be given.

There is no charge to receive this COVID-19 vaccination.

The clinic will be located on the ground floor of the hospital, which is located at 1995 East State Street in Salem. Those with scheduled appointments should enter the campus from East Pershing Street and park in the Surgery Center lot. Participants should then enter the building through the Surgery Center entrance and will be asked to provide a government-issued ID upon arrival.

The Moderna vaccine requires a second dose approximately 28 days after the first dose. More information will be provided at the SRMC Vaccine Clinic about scheduling.