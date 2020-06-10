Salem Regional Medical Center expands visitation

Visitors will be screened for symptoms of COVID-19 and must wear a face covering

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – Salem Regional Medical Center announced it is loosening some COVID-19 restrictions and expanding visitation at its facility starting Thursday.

One healthy visitor will be allowed to visit hospitalized patients or accompany people seeking emergency and outpatient care. These visitors must be 18 or older.

Visitors will be screened for symptoms of COVID-19 and must wear a face covering. Salem Regional Medical Center will provide visitors with a face covering if they do not have one.

“As we gradually and safely reopen our hospital, it’s important to take steps to ease the restrictions originally designed to deal with the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Anita Hackstedde, M.D., SRMC president/CEO. “We understand that visits and support from family and friends are an important part of the healing process. Expanded visitation enables more people to visit or accompany their loved ones and can be very beneficial for our patients’ well-being.”

Visitors to the non-COVID-19 inpatient care area will be permitted from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. No overnight visitors are permitted.

COVID-19 patients will not be allowed to have visitors. Exceptions are made for special circumstances, such as end-of-life care or individuals who are essential to the patient’s well-being.

Patients arriving to be seen in the emergency department or those undergoing outpatient testing, procedures, surgery or oncology treatment can have one visitor with them. These visitors must stay with the patient or in a designated waiting area.

The medical center is also offering “virtual visitor” video conferences so patients can talk to their loved ones from a safe distance. You can find more information on Salem Regional’s website.