Salem Regional Medical Center closes flu and coronavirus clinic

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – Salem Regional Medical Center (SRMC) announced Friday that its flu and coronavirus clinic has closed due to reduced levels of patients seeking treatment for COVID-like symptoms.

“Since mid-March, we have provided care for more than 700 patients through the clinic,” said Dr. Anita Hackstedde, SRMC president and CEO. “When the virus was at its peak locally, this was a much-needed service to help area residents receive the treatment they needed. We appreciate the dedication of our physicians, clinical providers and staff who have worked tirelessly at the clinic to provide care.”

With the pandemic likely to continue for some time, SRMC advises that people who may be experiencing flu or respiratory symptoms — including fever, cough or shortness of breath — can still seek care at the SRMC emergency department, which is open and available 24/7.

Outpatient COVID-19 testing is also provided at SRMC for those who have a physician’s order.

Patients are also encouraged to check with their primary care physicians if they need medical assistance or to take advantage of virtual visits, which have become more widely available since the pandemic began.

“Virtual visits have become especially popular during the pandemic and will continue to be a part of our new normal,” Dr. Hackstedde said. “Many patients from our affiliated practices have chosen to see their providers virtually from the convenience of their own homes versus traveling to a doctor’s office. We expect that this trend will only increase.”

“SRMC remains ready to serve all of our patients’ needs, not just those related to the coronavirus,” Dr. Hackstedde continued. “Many people have put off important tests, procedures and screenings due to the pandemic and we want them to know that they can safely return to SRMC as their destination for care.”