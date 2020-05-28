Salem motorsports park reopens for racing next week, but without spectators

Quaker City's owner hopes they can prove to officials that they can race safely so fans can be allowed back in

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – Quaker City Motorsports Park in Salem has finally gotten the green light to start racing again. But, as with most businesses reopening, things will be a bit different this year.

No spectators will be allowed to watch, but next week, they will be allowed to race.

The guidelines were released on Wednesday and the motorsports park meets the requirements set by the state of Ohio and Mahoning County.

“We worked out a plan to open the track that met all the criteria that they wanted,” said Quaker City owner Norman Fox.

The dragstrip is a Salem institution, and ownership is happy they can continue to race this summer.

“Sixty-three years, this is our 63rd season that we’re going into. So to go into that, I’m very glad that’s going to happen,” said Quaker City business manager Marty Marion.

This season will look different at the start, with only crews and racers allowed on site.

“We’ll have cars and crew, with crews of up to 10 people,” Marion said.

Fox hopes he can prove that Quaker City can race safely, so they can allow spectators back in.

“I think we can go to the health department and say, ‘Well, listen. We’ve learned this and we’ve done this, we can implement this and I think we can handle spectators,” Fox said.

Marion said race fans from all over are happy to see Quaker City open for racing.

“We’ve gotten a lot of comments from people all around already, not just from Salem. They’re happy we’re opening, that we’re doing the right thing and we went the right way to get the right approval to open,” Marion said.

The first day of racing will be Wednesday, June 3.