Salem man’s ‘Ohio Slide’ song offers creative way to practice social distancing

The song encourages everyone to keep six feet away from others -- with one small move

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – A Salem family is expressing the importance of social distancing through a song on YouTube — and it’s becoming popular.

Two months ago, few of us ever heard the term “social distancing.” Now we hear it every day.

“The Ohio Slide” is a song created by Bill Henceroth and his two sons. It only took them two to three days to make.

Gov. Mike DeWine and Dr. Amy Acton inspired him.

“I came up with the idea for the song,” Bill said. “I kind of had an idea for the melody in my head and it just kind of came to me with words.”

The song encourages everyone to keep six feet away from others — with one small move.

“With social distancing, kind of slide away from somebody if they’re a little too close to you,” Bill said.

He presented the idea to both of his sons, Roy and Jesse, who are also in a band. They had the equipment to record the song and video at their house.

“So Roy jumped in, and he arranged the audio for it and recorded the audio,” Bill said. “Jesse, he came up with the screenshots in the background using the green screen.”

The music video features different shots of Ohio.

Bill used to teach at McKinley Elementary in Lisbon and Kent State Salem.

He can thank his former students for making it popular.

“A few of my ex-students saw that and they started sharing it around and pretty soon, they were showing all their friends and I think it kind of took off from there.”

The video was uploaded to YouTube last week and as of Monday night, had nearly 1,600 views.

But it’s the message of the video that Bill wants people to understand.

“I do happen to know some people that have gotten very sick from this disease and I know, actually unfortunately, a few people that actually have passed away because of it.”