Salem hospital vaccine clinic full for this round of COVID-19 supply

No walk-in vaccinations will be accepted

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – Salem Regional Medical Center announced Friday that their COVID-19 vaccine clinic for Friday, Jan. 22 is full and no more appointments are being taken.

They said the clinic is full based on the supply of vaccine to be received next week, which is 100.

No walk-in vaccinations will be accepted.

The vaccine was prioritized for those 80 years and older.

Call centers across Mahoning, Trumbull and Columbiana counties are experiencing high volume.

Other vaccine locations in Columbiana County as part of the Columbiana County Vaccine Taskforce include:

Columbiana County Health District- Drive-thru Vaccinations 1/22/21

Community Action Agency of Columbiana County- East Liverpool, Lisbon, Salineville (Call 330-424-5686 to schedule)

Discount Drug Mart- Lisbon (330-870-1190)

East Liverpool City Health District (330-385-5123)

East Liverpool City Hospital (330-386-3590)

Giant Eagle Pharmacy- Calcutta (330-385-2327)

Giant Eagle Pharmacy- East Liverpool (330-385-7554)

Giant Eagle Pharmacy- Salem (330-332-0141)

Marc’s Pharmacy (www.marcs.com)

Salem City Health District (330-332-1618)

More vaccination clinics will be planned in the coming weeks as the Taskforce launches a phased approach for the vaccine roll-out in alignment with Ohio’s priority groups, who are at the highest risk of exposure.