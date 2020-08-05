Round 2 for Pa. small business COVID-19 grants to open

This will be the final opportunity to take advantage of the program

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WKBN) – The second round for COVID-19 small business grants opens August 10 in Pennsylvania.

This will be the final opportunity to take advantage of the program.

Business are eligible to apply for the grants if they meet the following requirements:

Had 25 or fewer full-time employees prior to Feb. 15, 2020

Have annual revenues of $1 million or less and were economically impacted by COVID-19

The application window opens at 9 a.m., Aug. 10 and will remain open for 15 business days, closing at 11:59 p.m., Aug. 28.

All applications are being accepted through the Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) in the county where the business is located.

Business owners that already applied during the first application window will be notified of their application status by Aug. 10. There is no need to re-apply in this second round. Qualified applications will be automatically rolled over into the next funding round for consideration.

For any questions, contact DCED’s customer service at 1-866-466-3972.