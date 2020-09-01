Robot dog could limit exposure to COVID-19 for health care workers

Researchers in Boston are testing out the robot on volunteers

(CNN Newsource) – Hospitals often bring in therapy dogs to help soothe patients as they receive treatment, but a new type of canine could be used to help doctors gather vital information from COVID-19 patients.

Spot the robot comes equipped with an infrared camera and three other monochrome cameras to record vital signs without a doctor present.

Things like skin temperature, breathing rate, pulse rate, and blood oxygen saturation can all be done remotely with the aid of a robot.

The science could keep down exposure to COVID-19.

Researchers in Boston are testing out the robot-dog on volunteers.

While the idea is to use the robots in triage situations, it could eventually be expanded to continuously monitor patients in their hospital rooms so busy doctors can check-in on them virutally.