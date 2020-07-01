River Rock at the Amp cancels summer concert series amid COVID-19 pandemic

The announcement was made ahead of the planned start of the first concert this weekend

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – River Rock at the Amp in Warren is now canceling all of its concerts for the summer.

The event organizer, Ken Haidaris, made the announcement Wednesday before the planned start of its first concert this weekend.

It comes after the coronavirus pandemic delayed the start of the summer concert series due to restrictions in Ohio.

As the state began loosening restrictions, COVID-19 cases have surged, with more than 1,000 new cases reported by the state Wednesday.

The classic rock concerts featuring popular cover bands have taken place for years at the Warren Community Amphitheatre.