Rite Aid expands COVID-19 testing to asymptomatic adults

(WKBN) – Rite Aid is expanding its efforts in COVID-19 testing with the addition of 46 no-charge testing sites beginning May 11.

Most of the test sites will operate through stores’ drive-thru windows.

Rite Aid is also expanding testing to adults, 18 and older who are not experiencing symptoms of the virus.

All Rite Aid COVID-19 testing locations utilize self-swab nasal tests overseen by Rite Aid pharmacists.

“Rite Aid has been at the forefront of helping our nation scale up COVID-19 testing capabilities, and we’re proud to announce the addition of 46 new testing sites,” said Jim Peters, Rite Aid’s chief operating officer. “Opening testing to asymptomatic individuals, as well as providing more locations using our drive-through window, represent important milestones in our response to the pandemic. We remain grateful for the daily efforts and sacrifices of our front-line associates who make the continued expansion of our testing possible.”

Anyone who wants testing must pre-register. To schedule a time for testing, you can visit Rite Aid’s website.

The pharmacy has a total of 71 testing sites across 12 states.

In the Valley, the Rite Aid in Girard, at 713 North State St., is operating as a test location. Rite Aid testing locations operating through its stores’ drive-through windows are open Monday through Friday 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Rite Aid has the capacity to conduct up to 10,000 tests daily across all locations through online appointments.

A complete list of Rite Aid’s COVID-19 testing sites can be seen at www.riteaid.com.