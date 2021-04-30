Rite Aid expanding COVID-19 vaccinations at all locations, including walk-ins

(WKBN) – Officials with Rite Aid announced Friday that the pharmacy is expanding COVID-19 vaccinations at all of its locations.

Rite Aid is now administering vaccine doses at over 2,500 locations across 17 states, including Ohio.

Rite Aid encourages everyone to schedule an appointment, but walk-in appointments are available on a limited basis.

“The availability of vaccines in every Rite Aid location is a major milestone in our ongoing effort to fight COVID-19. We’ve been on the front lines since the beginning of the pandemic, working across our store footprint to bring testing and vaccines directly to local communities,” said Jim Peters, the chief operating officer with Rite Aid. “Vaccine availability is improving every day, and our pharmacists are ready to administer vaccines safely and efficiently, providing the benefits of pharmacist-administered vaccines in a safe and sterile environment right in your neighborhood. Also, in addition to the grassroots efforts we’ve undertaken with our community partners, the availability of these walk-in appointments provides another way for those with limited or no technology access to more easily obtain COVID vaccines. We encourage everyone to make an appointment, or walk-in, today.”

Pharmacists are administering Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

Anyone 18 and older can schedule an appointment on Rite Aid’s website.

Those ages 16 and 17 can schedule an appointment with guardian consent at any store administering the Pfizer vaccine by contacting the store’s pharmacy directly.