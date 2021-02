They're available for people age 65 and up

COLUMBIANA CO., Ohio (WKBN) – The Columbiana County Health District has reservations available for about 100 doses of the vaccine Friday.

They’ll be available for people age 65 and up.

The shots will be given at the vaccination complex at the Columbiana County Fairgrounds.

Call 330-692-2210 or 330-429-5133 to make a reservation.