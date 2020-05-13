Representatives argue for and against more stimulus money

The proposed fourth round of federal spending is expected to cost more than $3 trillion -- roughly equal to the three earlier packages combined

(WKBN) – The fourth round of stimulus funding in Washington is drawing plenty of debate between Democrats who support it and Republicans who don’t.

The measure introduced earlier this week by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is expected to cost more than $3 trillion — roughly equal to the three earlier packages combined.

Democrat Tim Ryan argues the package offers much needed help for states and local governments.

“We’re not doing it because we want to do it, we’re doing it because there’s a global pandemic and we want some certainty around our democracy,” he said. “If people have a problem with that, all I can say is vote against it.”

In addition to providing more money for families and individuals, Republican Congressman Bill Johnson complains it’s full of spending on issues he says have nothing to do with the COVID-19 pandemic, such as creating an all mail-in voting system for the fall.

“The strength of our nation is not in big government,” Johnson said. “There is not enough money in the federal coffer to buy our way out of this situation. We spend our way into oblivion.”

Ryan insists the changes are needed now before it’s too late.

“Do we really want to be completely unprepared in September, and October and November to actually handle a presidential election?” Ryan questioned. “The American people are going to say, ‘Why didn’t you guys do something about this in May?'”

“I think [Pelosi has] forgotten the provisions of the Tenth Amendment. This is something the states are supposed to be responsible for, not the federal government,” Johnson said.

Although House members could take a vote on the new package as early as this Friday, leaders in the Senate have already said the measure is not likely to pass there.