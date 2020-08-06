Representative Cutrona sponsors bill to stop state’s ban on hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19

This bill would prohibit the Ohio Pharmaceutical Board from preventing the prescription or use of approved medications prescribed by a licensed physician

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – State Representative Al Cutrona of Canfield is sponsoring a bill to stop a state ban on the use of hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19.

This bill would prohibit the Ohio Pharmaceutical Board from preventing the prescription or use of approved medications prescribed by a licensed physician.

“It’s essential to protect the jobs of our physicians, and what they determine must be prescribed to treat their patients’ illnesses,” said Cutrona.

While the State of Ohio Board of Pharmacy rescinded its decision on the ban after a request by Gov. Mike DeWine to reexamine the policy, Cutrona says it’s still an issue that needs to be addressed moving forward.

Hydroxychloroquine is an arthritis drug that is also used to prevent malaria. However, some doctors have prescribed the drug to prevent worsening symptoms of COVID-19.

