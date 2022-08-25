COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 23,436 new COVID-19 cases for the past week, marking a continuing decline.

Ohio has seen more than 20,000 new COVID-19 cases per week seven times in a row.

Before July, the state’s COVID-19 spread had not broken 20,000 new cases in nearly five months. It previously saw an eight-week streak of consistent rises in new cases end in late May. Over the past week, the state averaged around 3,348 new coronavirus cases per day.

ODH began reporting COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths and vaccinations weekly instead of daily in mid-March after new infections slowed to a low level after the omicron wave. While Ohio saw a drop in cases week-over-week, more people were hospitalized with the virus. The 604 hospitalizations reported by ODH in the past seven days (86 per day) mark a decline from the 665 last week.

ODH said 96 died from the virus, up slightly from 90 deaths the week prior.

COVID-19 metricTotalChange (past 7 days)
Cases3,049,546+ 23,436
Hospitalizations124,151+604
Deaths39,406+96
*Ohio Department of Health reports weekly on Thursdays.

A total of 6,664 Ohioans started the COVID-19 vaccination process in the past seven days. Another 5,015 finished vaccination by getting their second dose. Around six in 10 Ohioans are partially or fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 metricTotalChange (past 7 days)
Vaccinations started (one dose)7,442,295+6,664
– % of all Ohioans63.67%
– % of Ohioans 5+67.34%
Vaccinations completed (two doses)6,896,975+5,653
– % of all Ohioans59%
– % of Ohioans 5+62.65%
