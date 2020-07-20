Report: Ohio among least cooperative states when it comes to wearing masks

(WCMH/WWLP/AP)– Ohio residents are among the least cooperative citizens when it comes to wearing a face mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19, according to a new study.

An analysis conducted by Survival at Home, a website dedicated to survival and disaster preparedness, used geotagging data on Twitter to track several mask-related hashtags over the last 30 days. The hashtags, tracked in each state, included #nomask, #burnyourmask, #nomasks, #antimask, and #iwillnotcomply. Over 150,000 tweets were analyzed.

(Photo Credit: survivalathome.com)

Top 10 states of anti-mask wearing activity:

Arizona Nevada Florida Idaho Maine Missouri Wyoming South Carolina Ohio Montana

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said on NBC’s “Meet the Press” on Sunday that he is still considering a statewide mask mandate.

On Thursday, the Republican governor ordered Ohio residents in 19 counties including almost 60 percent of the population to wear a mask in public.

DeWine said Ohio did a great job at the beginning of the pandemic, but now the state is headed in the wrong direction.