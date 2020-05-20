Rep. Mike Kelly talks about his COVID-19 recovery, reopening PA on The View

Kelly said he was prescribed the malaria drug that's been sparking lots of debate

BUTLER, Pa. (WKBN) – U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly, who represents Mercer and Lawrence counties, made an appearance on The View Tuesday to talk about COVID-19 and the economic shutdown.

Kelly, who recovered from the coronavirus after being diagnosed in March, criticized Gov. Tom Wolf’s response.

“When you look at Pennsylvania and what Gov. Wolf did…it’s a big state. There’s certain [counties] where there was very little of the coronavirus and very few deaths from it. One of those areas is the district I represent.”

The Republican lawmaker said it’s human nature to want to get back on our feet.

“We want to get back to work, we want to get outside, we want to be able to see people.”

Kelly wants to see an ease on the restrictions Wolf has in place.

“I want to see things start to function within the parameters of what’s safe and what’s smart for every single American.”

He said he has faith in the American people to make smart and safe decisions without an economic shutdown.

“There’s a Constitution that really does allow us to do certain things that really gives us great privileges that no place else in the world has.”

He said the solution to prevent the coronavirus’ spread shouldn’t be one-size-fits-all.

Before Kelly tested positive for COVID-19, he figured he had the flu. He said he had chills, no appetite, lost his sense of taste and was extra tired.

Kelly said he took hydroxychloroquine, a malaria drug, early on in his coronavirus diagnosis.

“My doctor prescribed it to me and I got through the coronavirus.”

He doesn’t know if it was the drug that helped him recover, but he said the virus had run its course after only nine days.

“I don’t tell anybody there’s a one-size-fits-all. I say go to the doctors that you have faith in, listen to what they say. If your doctor says don’t take it, then don’t take it.”

Kelly said he stayed home for nearly a month to keep the virus from spreading to others.