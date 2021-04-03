Rental, utility assistance available through local agency

Catholic Charities Regional Agency is assisting households through U.S. Treasury Emergency Rental Assistance funds

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Rental and utility assistance is available to those who need it in the area.

Catholic Charities Regional Agency (CCRA) is assisting households through U.S. Treasury Emergency Rental Assistance funds provided by the Mahoning County Board of Commissioners. $1.5 million is available.

Eligible clients should meet the following criteria:

One or more individuals within the household has qualified for unemployment benefits or experienced a reduction in household income, incurred significant costs or experienced other financial hardship due to the COVID-19 outbreak

One or more individuals within the household can demonstrate a risk of experiencing homelessness or housing instability

The household has a household income at or below 80% of the area median income

Those applying for help should be prepared to show past-due account information and/or landlord information.

The money goes directly to the landlord or utility company, it does not go to the person requesting assistance.

Landlords can contact Catholic Charities on behalf of their tenants.

“There’s still a critical need out there. I think there’s still a lot of people that have been affected by COVID and by the subsequent income losses due to either loss of jobs or reduction in hours, companies shutting down. Just for a variety of different reasons,” said Nancy Voitus, with Catholic Charities.

To make an appointment for a consultation or for more information, contact Catholic Charities Regional Agency at 330-744-3320.

If people don’t qualify for these funds, Catholic Charities has other programs that people may qualify for.

Catholic Charities helped 700 families at the end of last year with money from the CARES Act.