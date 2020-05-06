Regional colleges weighing what to cut as COVID-19 losses mount

Kent State, the University of Akron and Youngstown State are all looking at ways to save money after Gov. DeWine announced he's cutting state funding for education

(WKBN) – Universities in the area are looking at their budgets closely, deciding what should be cut to save money.

On Tuesday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced he’ll be cutting state funding for education, which will affect colleges and K-12 schools.

Kent State University will announce its budget cut plans Wednesday, but it’s anticipating a $110 million loss from COVID-19.

Salary cuts, layoffs and buyouts will be discussed. Kent State is also expected to have a hiring freeze.

Seventy percent of Kent State’s budget goes to salaries and benefits.

The University of Akron is facing a $70 million loss in revenue.

The university announced Monday it’s cutting six of its 11 colleges. It did not specify which ones.

There will also be a 20% reduction in all nonacademic expenses, including athletics.

On Tuesday, Youngstown State President Jim Tressel said he’ll be taking a pay cut to reduce expenses. The university is also looking at other ways to save money.