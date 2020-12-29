Red Cross looking for convalescent plasma donors to help fight COVID-19

One donation of convalescent plasma can be divided up and used to help as many as three people

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Red Cross is looking for donors — not just blood donors, but convalescent plasma donors, too. But in order to donate plasma, you must have already had COVID-19 and fully recovered.

According to the Mayo Clinic, convalescent plasma therapy uses antibodies from a healthy person and takes those antibodies and gives them to someone fighting COVID-19. The therapy is usually given to more severe cases for people who are hospitalized.

“We’ve had patients who had COVID-19 and received the treatment and said, ‘I really do believe that saved my life,'” said Christy Peters, with the Red Cross.

The Red Cross started collecting convalescent plasma over the summer as a response to COVID-19.

“Of course, as we’ve seen hospital cases rise as more and more people are sick, the need for convalescent plasma has gone up dramatically. From September to November this year, we saw 250% increase in the number of convalescent plasma donations,” Peters said.

This need inspired Ron Baumberger to donate plasma.

“If I could help someone who might be suffering through this worse than I am, I certainly would do that,” he said.

Baumberger has already donated three times and plans to continue to donate plasma as long as he has the antibodies.

“By the time I’m done with this, it’s going to be nine, 12, 15 people I’ve been able to help with COVID,” he said

And even though he might not know the people he’s helping, Baumberger says the Red Cross does let him know where his plasma goes.

“My plasma has been used in Indiana a couple of times and West Virginia,” he said.

There are only three places you can donate convalescent plasma in northern Ohio: Cleveland, Akron and Toledo. The process takes about 45 minutes.

You cannot donate convalescent plasma if you have had the COVID-19 vaccine.