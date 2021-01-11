Quickmed Urgent Care preparing area locations for when vaccine is available to public

LAKE MILTON, Ohio (WKBN) – As many anxiously wait for word on when they can get vaccinated against COVID-19, local clinics and pharmacies are also working to be ready to administer those doses when the state gives the go-ahead.

For more than 40 years, the independently-owned Lake Milton Pharmacy provided something few others in this part of the area could.

“There’s nothing local to this area as far as any type of care, besides dentistry,” said Alexis Chrystal, owner of Lake Milton Pharmacy.

Recently, Quickmed Urgent Care opened its seventh location inside the pharmacy. Quickmed CEO Lena Esmail says the plan is to offer COVID-19 vaccines at all of her clinics as soon as they’re available.

“We applied, we got approved. The question is, we don’t know when or how they’re gonna be distributed to us,” Dr. Esmail said.

The next phase of vaccinations is expected to begin on the 19th, which includes seniors not living in nursing homes, teachers and health care workers who were not included in the first phase.

“So far, none of our staff has received [the] vaccine yet, so we’re hoping that with this new phase we’ll be able to vaccinate not only our staff, which is first [in] line, but also the community, the risky patients in the community that need it first,” Dr. Esmail said.

Although we should learn more later this week on where and when vaccines will be available, Dr. Esmail says she has made arrangements to bring in extra nurses and other staff to handle the added workload.

“We’re going to be using our Liberty location as a centralized location to store all the vaccines. We will day-to-day then transport the vaccines to the satellite locations and bring them back at the end of the day,” Dr. Esmail said.

In the meantime, Chrystal says she and her staff just want to be ready when the time comes.

“Just keeping up to date with who’s gonna be eligible, when they’ll be eligible and when we’ll be eligible. So we’re just trying to keep everyone as updated as we can,” Chrystal said.