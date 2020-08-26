Protest held against MVAC’s decision to exclude cheerleaders from away games

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference is composed of some of the area’s smaller schools. It has been decided that cheerleaders in the conference won’t be traveling with the football team this season.

The cheerleaders are not happy. In fact, the mother of a Mineral Ridge cheerleader started a petition to reverse the decision and on Tuesday, about 20 of them from various schools held a protest.

“Everybody deserves a season,” said parent Michelle Maglis.

That is the main reason behind Maglis’ online petition for cheerleaders at schools in the MVAC to attend away football games. Maglis doesn’t understand why larger schools aren’t restricted this way.

“It’s not fair for these cheerleaders to see that their family and friends from other school districts — even next door to us — can send their children to away games, even if it’s only eight on the varsity. Why can’t our cheerleaders go?” Maglis wonders.

Weathersfield Schools Superintendent Damon Dohar said the league had to keep state mandates about attendance limitations in mind with its small stadiums.

“We were told that we’re going to be so limited on space that we didn’t want to take away from the home teams,” Dohar said.

Maglis said the decision sends the wrong message to cheerleaders at schools in the conference.

“You’re saying to the cheerleaders that they don’t deserve the same season as the other athletes, and I think that’s sending the wrong impression. We have a lot of seniors that are here even today, and they deserve a season. They deserve the six games — it’s not even a full season. They deserve to get that,” she said.

Dohar said any decision made in the past or in the future would have to be agreed upon by the conference as a whole.

“It would have to be. Everything we try to do very collaboratively, and that’s only for league games and it’s only for the away games for league games,” he said.

Maglis’ daughter, Isabella, sees cheerleaders as an essential part of the high school football experience.

“We need to be recognized that we’re athletes as well. We put in just as much work. We practiced all summer like they do. Just because we’re not out there hitting somebody doesn’t mean we’re not working just as hard. We’re cheering, we’re supporting and we’re the base behind everything,” Isabella said.

On Tuesday, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine eased the restrictions for schools with smaller stadiums to allow for all bands and cheerleaders to participate at the home games.

It will be up to the league to make any future changes.

