Prosecutors oppose Warren drug trafficker’s request for prison release amid virus concerns

Scott Dawson filed a motion June 15 seeking to serve the remainder of his sentence at home because of concerns about the coronavirus.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Federal prosecutors are opposing a request by a Warren man serving a sentence on drug charges to be released to home confinement because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In papers filed before U.S. Judge John R. Adams in the U.S. Northern District Court Of Ohio, prosecutors said Scott Dawson, of Perkinswood Boulevard SE, should remain in prison because of the circumstances of his arrest.

Dawson was sentenced in September to 51 months in prison by Judge Adams.

Federal authorities said Dawson was selling cocaine out of his home from January of 2018 to January 16, 2019, when a search warrant was served.

The indictment in the case said authorities found over 1,280 grams of cocaine, over $86,000 cash, a .40-caliber pistol and a 5.56mm semiautomatic rifle.

In August, Judge Adams approved a motion by the government to allow them to seize the cash and guns.

Prosecutors wrote Dawson should not be allowed to serve his sentence at home because of the amount of drugs and guns found in a home he shared with his family.

“In short, Dawson was a prodigious cocaine trafficker who possessed several firearms,” prosecutors wrote. “The history and circumstances of Dawson show that he is a person who chose to sell drugs in, and sell drugs out of his house which he shared with his young children and his pregnant wife.”

Although urging that Dawson’s request be rejected, prosecutors also added that should Dawson be ordered to serve the remainder of his sentence at home, he should be subject to a 14-day quarantine before he is let go to ensure he does not infect anyone with the virus.