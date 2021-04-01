Program provides free rides to two vaccine clinics in Mahoning County

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – If you’re ready to get a COVID-19 vaccine but worry about a ride to where the shot is being given, there’s help available.

The Minority Community Vaccination Action Group (MCVAG) is helping coordinate free rides for residents who live in and schedule an appointment in Mahoning County.

A car or van will pick you up. You can only ride together if you’re from the same house.

Twenty-five drivers are available during this eight-week free program that coincides with the big clinics at the Covelli Centre and the former Dillard’s.

“We don’t want anyone to miss out on being able to be provided in the opportunity to get their vaccination because of transportation. We know there’s a lot of remote areas in Youngstown, the east side is a long bus ride so it makes it tough. So we’ll come and get you, pick you up at your house, take you to get vaccinated, wait for your half an hour recovery time and take you back home,” said Andrea Mahone Blackmon, with MCVAG.

There are two numbers you can call to schedule a free ride. Pick either one and they can help you out. They are 330-716-2684 and 330-716-2843.