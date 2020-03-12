Princess Cruises announces 60-day shut down

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (WKBN) – Princess Cruises announced Thursday that it is suspending operations for 60 days.

The move is voluntary and impacts the operation of 18 cruise ships, impacting voyages departing March 12 to May 10, according to a statement from the company.

“Princess Cruises is a global vacation company that serves more than 50,000 guests daily from 70 countries as part of our diverse business, and it is widely known that we have been managing the implications of COVID-19 on two continents,” said Jan Swartz, president of Princess Cruises. “By taking this bold action of voluntarily pausing the operations of our ships, it is our intention to reassure our loyal guests, team members and global stakeholders of our commitment to the health, safety and well-being of all who sail with us, as well as those who do business with us, and the countries and communities we visit around the world.”

Passengers currently onboard a cruise that will end in the next five days will continue to sail. Current voyages that are underway and extend beyond March 17 will be ended at the most convenient location for guests.

Swartz said the company will do everything possible to return guests home with “the greatest amount care possible.”

For those impacted, Princess is offering guests the opportunity to transfer 100% of the money paid for their canceled cruise to a future cruise of their choice and other discounts and incentives.

Princess Cruises plan to be back in operation by May 11, 2020.