President Trump says coronavirus affects ‘virtually nobody’ below the age of 18

According to the state health department, 9,318 people under the age of 18 have been sickened with coronavirus in Ohio

SWANTON, Ohio (WJW) – During a visit to Swanton in northwest Ohio Monday, President Donald Trump said coronavirus affects “nobody young.”

“Below the age of 18, like nobody. They have a strong immune system. Who knows?” he said.

According to the state health department, 9,318 people under the age of 18 have been sickened with coronavirus in Ohio.

Of those, 228 children have been hospitalized and one child has died.

“Take your hat off to the young ’cause they have a hell of an immune system,” Trump said Monday. “It affects virtually nobody. It’s an amazing thing. By the way, open your schools. Everybody open your schools.”

America will pass 200,000 coronavirus deaths Tuesday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

A total of 199,884 Americans have died from coronavirus in the last six months.

Johns Hopkins reports 6,857,967 people in the U.S. have contracted coronavirus.

America leads the world in cases and deaths from coronavirus.

More stories from WKBN.com: