President Trump records Twitter video before going to hospital

Trump departed the White House by helicopter late Friday for Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

(WKBN) – President Donald Trump recorded a message on Twitter Friday before boarding Marine One to Walter Reed Hospital.

He thanked everyone for their support and said he was going to the hospital.

“I think I am doing very well,” he said.

The White House says President Donald Trump will spend a “few days” at a military hospital after contracting COVID-19.

The visit is precautionary, White House officials said, and that Trump would work from the hospital’s presidential suite, which is equipped to allow him to continue his official duties.

Earlier Friday the White House said Trump remains “fatigued” and had been injected with an experimental antibody cocktail for the virus that has killed more than 205,000 Americans.

