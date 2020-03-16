Breaking News
President Trump: Avoid gatherings larger than 10 people

by: The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) – Trump administration: Public should avoid gatherings larger than 10 people, cancel discretionary travel in bid to slow outbreak.

Trump administration urges older people, those at increased risk to new virus to stay home, keep away from other people.

Trump pledges federal support for airlines struggling amid pandemic, says “we’re going to back the airlines 100%.”

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated once we have more information.

