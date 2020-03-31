Pres. Trump approves major disaster declaration for Ohio

Breaking News
WASHINGTON (WCMH) – President Donald Trump approved a major disaster declaration for the state of Ohio Tuesday.

The declaration opens up federal assistance to supplement state and local recovery efforts in areas affected by the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Federal funding is now available to state and eligible local governments and some nonprofit organizations.

Pete Gaynor, Administrator, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Department of Homeland Security, named James K. Joseph as the Federal Coordinating Officer for Federal recovery operations in the affected areas.

