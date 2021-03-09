Pre-registration opens in Mahoning County for next group eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

All previous phases are also eligible to register

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mahoning County Public Health and other providers are beginning to pre-register for Phase 1D and Phase 2B COVID-19 vaccinations.

All previous phases are also eligible to register.

Phase 1D includes:

Individuals who have specified medical conditions that may increase their risk of severe illness and death from COVID-19. The new qualifying conditions are not already covered through Ohio’s age-based approach to vaccine eligibility.

You can receive a vaccine from the provider of your choice. Individuals may be asked to confirm during the registration or screening process that they are eligible to receive the vaccine based on a qualifying medical condition, which includes:

People with type 2 diabetes under the age of 50

People with end-stage renal disease (also known as end-stage kidney disease) under the age of 50

More information on Phase 1D can be found at coronavirus.ohio.gov.

Phase 2B includes those ages 50 and older. More information on Phase 2B can be found at coronavirus.ohio.gov.

Mahoning County residents who are identified in Phase 1D and Phase 2B, and including all previous phases that are interested in receiving a vaccination, can register online.

Pre-registration is currently open. Those who successfully pre-register will be contacted by MCPH to schedule an appointment.