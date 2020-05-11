Postponement of when to reopen daycares is difficult blow to local teachers

Until then, some teachers have been meeting virtually with their students and reading them stories

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – No decision was made from Ohio Governor Mike DeWine on Monday on when to reopen daycare centers. He said he wants a science-based plan first.

The decision was a difficult blow to the places that take care of children, like the Child Care & Learning Center of New Middletown, which has been silent since mid-March. Normally, it has 80 to 100 pre-kindergarten kids.

“Being with them every day and then not being able to be with them has been very difficult,” said Child Care worker Lisa Svetlak.

The daycare laid off its staff and has been waiting to hear from the governor on when they can be rehired.

The children are ages 3 to 5, just getting started with some very important learning. The teachers have sent home some learning materials so they’re not sitting idle.

“The teachers have all been trying to stay in contact with the children. Sent work packets home to keep them busy and try to keep their skills up to date,” Svetlak said.

Some teachers have met virtually with the students and read stories.

Whenever DeWine makes his decision, masks and smaller class sizes are sure to be among the requirements.

“I’m willing to do anything that the state says that we have to do. I think we all feel that way,” said Child Care worker Lisa Conzett.

Pennsylvania has over 1,500 daycare centers operating. They can reopen when counties go to the “yellow phase” as Lawrence and Mercer counties did on Friday. They must also follow CDC guidance.

“We want them to open. We want them to do it right to keep the children and the teachers safe,” said Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf.

Ohio has also allowed daycare centers to provide small classes for the children of essential workers. But when the state lifts all the restrictions, they’re ready to resume teaching.

“I really miss the kids and so just to see them and the progress that we’ve made from the beginning of the year to when we last saw them in March, I want to continue that and see their growth,” said Child Care worker Jessica Hurdley.

Child Care’s owner, Dave Jones, hopes the governor will make a decision soon enough that their summer program can be saved.