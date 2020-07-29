Popular Shaker Woods Festival still on with crowd limits

This year's event will limit crowds to 3,200 people

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – The popular Shaker Woods Festival is still on as planned in August, but with some restrictions.

This year’s event will limit crowds to 3,200 people inside the fence. This number includes workers and retailers.

Staffing of 15 safety team members will be on-site to monitor and ensure guests and employees follow protocols.

Other health guidelines include:

No hand stamping. Wrist bands will be issued

No registry for next year’s show

Employees, retailers and the public will be required to wear a mask

Extended picnic areas have been created to create social distance

Plexi glass has been installed in the ticket booth

Shaker Woods Village will run for three weekends in August: Aug. 8-9, 15-16 and 22-23. The festival runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Parking is free.